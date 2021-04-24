Nationals and PG County parks and rec host giveaway, hoping to increase interest in baseball and softball

Nationals mascot Screech gives a plastic baseball bat and ball and giveaway bag to a kid in Prince George’s County.

RIVERDALE, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington Nationals were making a difference in the community Saturday in Riverdale, Maryland.

The Nats’ mascot Screech joined with Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation to give out free plastic baseballs, bats and other Nats related giveaways to young fans.

The drive through socially distanced event excited kids of all aged and aims to get local children in Prince George’s county involved in baseball and softball.

“We’re really hoping that the stuff that we give out today will get kids interested in playing baseball and interested in learning the game and bringing sort of league play here in Hyattsville, but in greater Prince George’s county altogether,” Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Countywide Sports Coordinator Byron Thompson said. “We think this is the first step to reaching those goals and just getting kids excited about swinging the bat and catching the ball.”