Nationally ranked Madison baseball get set for playoff run

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It’s a tradition unlike any other in Northern Virginia. It’s Madison Baseball. Once again, the Warhawks have a talented roster.

“Our drive is a really big part,” said Madison senior (and UNC commit) James Triantos. “We are really dedicated to our goals and we’ve come a really long way from running sprints in the fall last year to working infield, outfield, everything, everyday at practice.”

14 seniors on the roster, a handful of Division I prospects, possible MLB draft prospects, they’re even ranked nationally. But the team finds a way to block it all out and just play ball.

“We are really dedicated to our goals and our biggest goal is to win the last game,” said Triantos. “That’s what we are working towards and we have been working towards for a long time.”

“We don’t really pay attention to any of that,” said sophomore (and Alabama commit) Bryce Eldridge. “We don’t read it, we don’t care about any rankings we are in. We just care about winning the game we are at. Winning the last game is our goal for the this year and I think that’s what we are going to do.”

For head Coach Mark Gjormand, he knows what it takes to win it all. He’s been there before and he believes this team has what it takes.

“We have had talented teams that haven’t finished and we talk about that often,” said Gjormand. “If you put the work in and you do the things you need to do and you believe in doing the right things and you do them because it’s the right it thing to do, the winning will take care of itself. This group is committed and if you chase perfection, you might just catch up with excellence. And that’s what we are trying to do.”