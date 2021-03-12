National head coach of the year Brenda Frese and her squad roll Northwestern in Big Ten semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (WDVM) – On Friday, Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese was named National Head Coach of the Year by ESPN. On Friday afternoon, Frese and her squad demolished Northwestern 85-52, to advance to their seventh consecutive Big Ten title game.

With her parents in attendance, Frese coached as her team dominated the Wildcats. Senior forward Alaysia Styles scored a game high 15 points and made all seven of her field goal attempts.

“You saw a team that you know I thought punched first and never looked back,” Frese said.

The win is the 12th straight victory for the Terps. They will play No. 6 seed Iowa on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Big Ten title game.