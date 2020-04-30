NASCAR will return in May as organization announces revised schedule

FILE – In this May 27, 2018, file photo, the field takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The governor of North Carolina says NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May so long as health conditions do not deteriorate in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway regarding its safety protocols for staging a race without spectators. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, file)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – NASCAR will return to racing on Sunday, May 17th; as a NASCAR cup, and also as a part of seven races in 11 days. These races will take place between two different race tracks.

The race at the historic Darlington Raceway track will be held without fans in attendance and is slated to be NASCAR’s first on-track action in over two months as the world has been on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a full slate of all the races; which only address the season for the month of May.

DateSeriesVenueDistanceNetworkStart
Sunday, May 17Cup SeriesDarlington Raceway400 milesFOX3:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 19Xfinity SeriesDarlington Raceway200 milesFS18 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 20Cup SeriesDarlington Raceway500 kilometersFS17:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 24Cup SeriesCharlotte Motor Speedway600 milesFOX6 p.m. ET
Monday, May 25Xfinity SeriesCharlotte Motor Speedway300 milesFS17:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 26Gander TrucksCharlotte Motor Speedway200 milesFS18 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 27Cup SeriesCharlotte Motor Speedway500 kilometersFS18 p.m. ET

According to their press release, NASCAR officials have collaborated with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities at the above events. All races will be strictly tailored, in every way, to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional schedule updates specific to tracks that have had races postponed will be revealed at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

