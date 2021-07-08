Naomi Osaka speaks out on the importance of mental health “Its ok to not be ok”

FILE – Japan’s Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating United States Jennifer Brady in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, in this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo. Naomi Osaka was going to be at the center of attention during the Tokyo Olympics no matter what. She is a tennis superstar who owns four Grand Slam titles and is the highest-earning female athlete in the world.(AP Photo/Mark Dadswell, FIle)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Naomi Osaka a professional tennis player, recently decided to open up about her decision to withdraw from the French Open after she was fined for not showing up for her required media obligations.

In a recent Time’s magazine interview, Osaka expressed the importance of putting her mental health first and what that looks like especially as a professional athlete.

“Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions,” she says.

Back in May, Osaka took to Twitter where she shared a lengthy statement that explained the reasoning behind her decision, along with details on her mental health since winning the 2018 US Open. She went on to share that speaking to the media is something that does not come naturally to her. “I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try and engage and give [the media] the best answers I can.”

Her statement prompted a large amount of support from celebrities and other athletes, including NBA MVP Stephen Curry who stated in a tweet, “You shouldn’t ever have to make a decision like this” and how it’s “impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own. major respect.”