Mystics Natasha Cloud, LaToya Sanders opt out of 2020 WNBA season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Washington Mystics General Manager, Mike Thibault, announced on Monday that Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders have decided not to play in the 2020 WNBA season.

In a message originally shared on Instagram, Cloud cited her desire to fight on the front lines of social reform as the reason for her absence of this upcoming season.

This has been one of the toughest decisions of my career. But, I will be foregoing the 2020 WNBA season. There’s a lot of factors that led to this decision, but the biggest being that I am more than an athlete. I… https://t.co/KbPAOZIOEN — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 22, 2020

“We respect and support Natasha’s decision to prioritize her life and goals,” stated Thibault. “Her commitment to social justice issues is of utmost importance to her and, therefore, to the Mystics organization. We will continue to be partners with her and all of our players on their commitment to social justice reform as we go forward into this season and beyond.”

Sanders said that her decision was the result of what is best for her health and for her family.

“We understand and respect LaToya’s decision and will miss her both on and off the court as we head towards the upcoming season,” said Thibault. “She has been a big part of our success over the last several years and we look forward to her continuing to contribute for us in 2021.”