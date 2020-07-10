Mystics’ Delle Done and Charles waiting on exemption decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) –

The Washington Mystics headed down to Bradenton, FL to quarantine before the season without two of their players.

Elena Delle Donne and Tina Charles did not make the trip as both players have pre-existing conditions and have entered the WNBA’s player evaluation portal and are waiting for a decision from the independent panel of doctors to see if the will be medically exempt from the 2020 season.

If the players are exempt they will receive their full salaries and service time. If they are not exempt by the panel, then they can still opt out of the season but without pay and service time.

Washington head coach, Mike Thibault, is in Florida with the rest of the team and he talked with the media on Thursday about what’s it’s been like so far in the bubble.

“Nothing is going to be ideal in quarantine,” said Thibalt. “I mean our players haven’t had the chance to see the campus much and do everything else because they’ve basically been in their rooms and that’s not fun for anyone to be cooped up but it’s part of making sure everyone is safe.”