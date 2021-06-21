Mystics’ Ariel Atkins, Tina Charles will represent Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Monday, Team USA announced their roster, that will represent the nation in the Tokyo Olympics; and the Washington Mystics will have two players on the squad.

This is Ariel Atkin’s first appearance at the Summer games, and the third for Tina Charles.

“I don’t even think I can put that into words.” said Ariel Atkins in a press conference after the announcement, “Like you said, its an amazing honor. Its a huge honor, and it’s legit the best of the best. And to be chosen to represent my country in that light, specifically with everything that is going on right now, and over the past few years with things that have been brought to light, it’s a huge honor.”

Atkins is currently averaging 19 points per game, on a 46.8% from the field, along with three rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

For Charles, this is her third time representing her country in the Olympics; something that’s always been a mark of pride for her, since watching her first.

“What that ’96 team was able to do for me, that was the first time I got to see a woman playing.” said Tina Charles, “And my eyes were wide open, and I said to myself I would love to be there. You realize what they did then, is what we have now, and I think that is what we’re trying to do for the next generation.”

Charles currently leads the league in points per game, with 24.5, along with nine rebounds per game.

Charles and Atkins will be joined by Sue Bird, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Sylvia Fowles, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi and A’ja Wilson.