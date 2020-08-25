“My whole focus is on my players..” Hub City Hogs Owner Rich Drier speaks about changes coming for the team in the upcoming season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Following a season that was cut short with the American Basketball Association, due to COVID-19; the Hub City Hogs in Hagerstown are poised to begin their new season in 2021, playing in the East Coast Basketball League.

The team made the announcement on Monday about this move, where they will be playing the Mid-Atlantic Southern Division for the ECBL. The league is filled with 30 teams, from Georgia all the way up to New Hampshire, and has a strong relationship with FIBA and USBasket.

Rich Drier, owner of the Hub City Hogs, says, “My whole focus is on my players. What can i do to give my players more opportunities? What can i do to have my guys seen by the right people? And so my primary focus with joining the ECBL was – they’re going to play better competition, they’re going to be seen by the right people, and therefore hopefully have more opportunities.”