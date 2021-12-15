“My dream came true, when I became a Terp.” Meghan Ryan Nemzer introduced as new Head Coach for Maryland Women’s Soccer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland native, and 2021 Big Ten Champion Meghan Ryan Nemzer was officially introduced as the new Head Coach of the Maryland Women’s Soccer program on Tuesday.

“My vision of this program simply is to win.” said Nemzer.

“Meghan is a proven winner, a champion, who was born and raised in Maryland,” said Evans in a press release from the school. “We are excited for her to lead our women’s soccer program as we enter a new era with the Terrapins. Meghan had all of the attributes we were seeking: someone who has won at the highest levels in the sport; someone who understands what it takes to build a program; someone who has outstanding recruiting connections and contacts; someone who knows the Big Ten Conference and someone who has tremendous pride for the state of Maryland. She was the total package for us and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Meghan, her husband Joe, and their daughter, Bethany to the One Maryland family.”

A St. Mary’s High school alum, Nemzer spent the last 14 years with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as their Associate Head Coach. Rutgers captured the 2021 College Cup, finished the Big Ten schedule with a 10-0 record, and the season with a No. 3 ranking nationwide.

“I know how much pride you have in this program.” said Nemzer, “I played with several alumni in high school, club, ODP, and I hear about this program, every single day from them.”

Nemzer said one of the biggest draws for her to this job was the recruiting base in the DMV, with proximity to New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well.

In an interview with WDVM-TV, she said this role has been her dream job, and said the decision to come here was a “no-brainer” when she received the call from Athletic Director Damon Evans.

“Damon’s vision was very similar to mine, and his passion.” said Nemzer, “And then I met everyone, and it was the people. For me, the family atmosphere was unbelievable, and it was a no-brainer after I met everyone.”

As the Associate Head Coach for Rutgers, Nemzer helped create the success the Scarlet Knights enjoyed on defense, not giving up a goals-against average higher than 1.06 in Nemzer’s coaching career (since 2008), 10 times recording a GAA under 1.00 and nine times posting a GAA under 0.68 – including the College Cup season of 2021.

“It’s going to be a hybrid.” Nemzer said, when asked about how she will translate her defensive philosophy to the Terps. “I think there’s a lot of amazing, attacking minded players here. And once again, knowing that the seniors are coming back, you have some unbelievable talent, so I’m not going to change that attacking mentality. But we just gotta get a little more defensively disciplined in there.”

“My dreams came true, when I became a Terp.”