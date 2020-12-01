Musselman’s Brian Thomas focuses on positives, despite frustrating end to season

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – After Saturday’s color map update, by the West Virginia Department of Education; the Musselman Applemen football team’s season came to an end, as Berkeley County entered the “orange” phase.

The Applemen were set to take on South Charleston, for the state semifinals.

“The map came out Saturday morning, not the final map; but the Saturday morning one. And we had practice scheduled for two o’clock Saturday afternoon, and the final map comes out at 5:00 PM.” said Head Coach Brian Thomas, “So we kind of went into practice knowing that, ‘Hey, we’re not going to play.’ There’s really not a chance we weren’t going to play. But just to have that practice, and we told the seniors to enjoy being around each other one last time. Enjoy being on our game field one last time.”

Coach Thomas described that practice was tough, and emotional; and it was only made worse once the map had updated later that evening, to show Berkeley County in the orange.

He says that he wishes no Head Coach would have to go through, what his staff had gone through, trying to work through this season; and also says he would rather lose and be kicked out of the playoffs that way, rather than deal with an opponent they can’t play against.

“Even though we are disappointed, we’re frustrated, we’re mad – at the same point you know I told the kids we try to focus on the positives and not the negatives.” said Coach Thomas, “And looking back at this year and even these seniors and the whole body of work they put together in the past three years, we’ve had a pretty good run in the past three years. A lot of positives, and I think without question, the positives that we’ve had with this group outweigh the negatives.”