Musselman volleyball reacts to winning state title

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Musselman volleyball team won the West Virginia Class AAA State Title this past Saturday in what was a rematch to last year’s title game against George Washington.

The Applemen were down in sets but were able to pull out a really tight fourth set, winning 26-24 to keep their title dreams alive.

“Its was really nerve wracking in the fourth set,” said Musselman junior, Sadie Wright. “I’m really glad that we pulled through and stayed strong, and we fought until the end.”

Musselman took the fifth and final set 15-5 to win it’s first state title since 2017.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life, and [have been] training as hard as I can to try to have this opportunity,” said Caroline Shipley, a Musselman junior. “I was just so grateful to be able to win it with my best friends.”

For a Musselman team that has a young core, this was their first state title. But for head coach, Shawn Martz, this was title number seven.

“They are all special,” said Martz speaking of his state title victories. “This one is probably a little extra special just because of the whole ‘COVID situation’, and the whole controversy of us maybe not even being able to play in the post season, so to have that reward for them at the end of the year, it just puts the icing on the cake for us.”