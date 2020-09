SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – In their first high school football contest of the season, the Musselman Applemen traveled to Jefferson High School, and took down the Cougars to win 49-6.

At one point in the game, the Applemen were up 28-0 in the first quarter. By the end of the first half, they were up 34-6.

Sammy Roberts connected with Casen Lanza for the Jefferson Cougars, for their sole score of the game.