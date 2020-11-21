Musselman seasons continues, opponent forced to forfeit by COVID-19 color map

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) – The Musselman high school football team’s season will continue for at least one more week. Despite the West Virginia color map that updated Saturday evening at 5 p.m., the Applemen will still advance into the next round of the playoffs.

This update is a result of an obscure rule. According to Musselman head coach Brian Thomas – since Wayne County (the county that Musselman’s scheduled opponent for this week Spring Valley is in) was in orange status to start last week, and Berkeley County was in gold, Musselman advances.

Now, the Applemen have to hope that their county improves to gold or better ahead of their next game.