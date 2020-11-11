Musselman football prepares for Class AAA first round playoff game this weekend against University

INWWOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – Musselman football, like every other team in Berkeley County, has not been able to play a game for the past three weeks due to the county being in the Orange on the statewide color map.

Berkeley County’s status was upgraded to Gold this past weekend with the release of the updated map, and just in time too, as the Class AAA football playoffs begin this week.

Teams always face their share of challenges over the course of a season, but this season especially, with the added, uncontrollable element of COVID-19.

“[We’re] excited, obviously, to get to the playoffs,” said Musselman football’s head coach, Brian Thomas. “But especially with everything COVID related, and color map related that’s been going on the past couple of weeks…it just feels good, and it’s going to feel great Saturday to just be on the field and competing again.”

And if coach is excited, you can bet his players are too.

“Oh it’s awesome – it’s a great feeling,” said Musselman senior, Justin Rhinehart. “For three weeks we were in orange and we didn’t even know if we were going to make the playoffs and be able to play at all, so that was really frustrating, but now that we know we got a game on Saturday, and we got a shot, it’s a really good feeling, and we’re really excited about it.”

Musselman is the top seed out of the Berkeley County schools in the Class AAA playoff bracket, as the #3 seed. The Applemen are 5-1 this season and will host the #14 seed, University, this Saturday at home at 1:30pm.