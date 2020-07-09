Musselman football HC Brian Thomas hopes there is a Fall season, worries about players’ mental health

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – Our WDVM Sport Reporter Allif Karim caught up with Musselman High’s football HC Brian Thomas, and chatted with him about the upcoming season and how things have developed with the Applemen.

The end of this week will mark the end of Week 4 as West Virginia schools get ready for a Fall 2020 season.

Coach Thomas expresses concerns about the upcoming season, saying he hopes it doesn’t get cancelled for the sake of the athlete’s mental health.

He says, “”I worry more about their mental health of our student athletes, and what they’re doing. Kids need sports and i think sports keeps a lot of kids out of trouble. And you look at – I don’t know the percentage – but you look at kids in Musselman high school – you know over half our school we have half our school playing sports. And playing sports keeps them focused on academics, keeps them out of trouble, and keeps them doing the right thing.”