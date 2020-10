Musselman senior running back Blake Hartman runs past Hedgesville defenders in 58-0 win for the Applemen.

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – Musselman took down Hedgesville 58-0 on Friday night.

The Applemen led the Eagles 44-0 at halftime and closed it out in the second half.

Musselman improves to 5-1, while Hedgesville drops to 0-6. It doesn’t get easier for the Eagles, they’re scheduled to visit Martinsburg next Friday. Musselman is scheduled to play Wheeling Park next week.