MPSSAA releases two-semester plan for return of high school sports

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced on Friday, that winter, fall, and spring sports will run through February 1st to June 19th.

Winter sports season will run from February 1st through March 27th; then the Fall season would run from March 15th through May 8th; and finally the Spring season would run from April 26th through June 19th.

The MPSSAA will look at creative ways to host the state championship tournaments, and make decisions as they move closer to the second semester.

According to their press release, this two-semester plan was “built specifically for education-based athletic programs based on the fundamental values, structure, competition level, and logistical frameworks that separate interscholastic athletics from all other levels of sport offerings.”

This plan was approved by the state of Maryland, and developed after consulting with all 24 local school systems, schools superintendents and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).

In the first semester, this plan utilizes MPSSAA waivers from the State Board of Education to allow for out-of-season plans by each local school system, so students can engage in all sports and extracurricular activities.

This plan also addresses how the MPSSAA will work with local school systems, facilities, and health care professionals in regards to sports-specific accomodations; such as additional training for baseball and softball pitchers to get ready for their seasons.

On August 3rd, the MPSSAA had postponed the fall and winter seasons, because of concerns for COVID-19. All 24 school districts have started their academic years with online instruction.