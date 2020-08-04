MPSSAA moves to postpone fall and winter sports through first semester

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In a statement made on Monday, the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) has moved to postpone the fall and winter sports seasons through the first season.

This decision was made in consultation with the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), and the Public School Superintendent Association of Maryland (PSSAM).

The MPSSAA, will continue to collaborate with the MDH, and the PSSAM on finalizing a hybrid two-semester plan focused on student engagement options in the first semester and modified competition seasons for all sports during the second semester.

In reaction to the statement, Smithsburg football Head Coach Vince Ahearn said, “We thought that this might happen today and we wanted to leave them with that, we told them we would be back. We will not leave. And we will keep working on this and we will keep working smartly, and we will keep working with health concern at the forefront but we’re gonna be there for them.”

South Hagerstown basketball Head Coach Chad Brashears also said, “I think the MPSSAA made an excellent decision, its unfortunate that I don’t get to work with my guys for a couple of months but they have a duty to protect the youth of the state of Maryland and I think by making this call it gives them time to put in place parameters in situations to make sure that the student athletes are safe when we do come back.”