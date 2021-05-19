MPSSAA announces dates for Spring Sports playoffs, and Fall, and Winter seasons

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday morning, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Board of Control approved new dates for spring sports championships, beginning in the month of June.

The MPSSAA have not hosted state tournaments, since the state basketball tournament was canceled back in March, 2020.

According to the MPSSAA Board of Control’s agenda, the last play date for consideration for seeding for baseball, softball, and lacrosse will be on June 3rd. Tournament seeding for those sports will be June 4th, and Region Quarterfinals will begin on June 7th.

The state tournament will begin with quarterfinals on June 14th, spilling into the semifinals on June 16th, and the finals on June 18th.

Each region will have a single elimination tournament, until one champion is sent to compete in the state tournament. All teams in each region will be seeded as determined by regular season winning percentage, excluding the one additional tournament and any city, county, or conference championship.

Ties among teams in a region will be first broken by head-to-head competition to determine the

higher seed. This applies if all tied teams meet the criteria. If head-to-head does not break the tie,

a coin toss will be used to determine the order of seeding.

The eight region champions will be seeded from 1-8; based on their regular season winning percentage used to seed each region’s team.

The state tournament site for baseball is the Shirley Povich Field, for softball it will be the Bachman Softball Park in Glen Burnie, and for both boy’s, and girl’s lacrosse it will be the Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

For more information, click here.