MPSSAA announces cancellation of all events for the remainder of 2019-2020 academic year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – In conjunction with the Maryland State Board of Education and Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools; the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced that it will be cancelling all remaining events for the 2019-2020 academic year.

This also includes the B&G Basketball State Championships, all Spring Sports, and all Spring Sports championships.

According to a press release, the MPSSAA will in turn begin focusing all efforts on aligning the
return of interscholastic athletics with the Maryland Strong Road Map to Recovery and the multi-phased approach within each stage of the recovery.

