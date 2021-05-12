Mountaineers women’s lacrosse preparing for their toughest test yet

EMMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse team will be traveling to Durham, NC, for their matchup against the #7 Duke Blue Devils. Their game will be on Friday, at 3 PM EST.

The Mountaineers will enter this game, riding the high of their NEC Title victory, and a fourteen game win streak; but the Blue Devils present a challenge on all fronts for the Mount.

“Lots of physicality coming out of this team, coming out the ACC.” said Head Coach Lauren Skellchock. “One of the top conferences, if not the top in the nation. So we know that this is a tough opponent. But at the same time, coming off this past week, and just weeks prior- we have that confidence going into it.”

A large part of the Mountaineer’s gameplan, will be to avoid a slow start against the Blue Devils; something they struggled with against Wagner in the NEC Title game.

“We’re just assessing better.” said Coach Skellchock, when asked about what her team is doing to counter a slow start. “You know, assessing what type of defenses our team is showing, our offense. That’s how we need to play on Friday. Making sure we’re pushing our fastbreak, running through our sets, but just having better communication, and overall; that confidence in each, and every possession.”