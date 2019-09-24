Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

Week 3 has come and gone in the NFL. Here is a brief recap and some highlights of former Mountaineers.

One of the strangest things that has occurred through the first three weeks of the season is that the Buffalo Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Buffalo is coming off a solid home win against the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-17.

This was the weekend of new quarterbacks for six teams. The Jets, Panthers, Steelers, Saints, Giants, and Dolphins. Those new quarterbacks went a combined 3-3.

Third string quarterback Luke Falk of the New York Jets struggled in a 30-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Falk went 12/22 for 98 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. For the Dolphins, Josh Rosen went 18/39 for 200 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Another terrible loss for the Dolphins as they are 0-3 on the season.

Earlier in the week, the Panthers announced Cam Newtown would not play on Sunday against Arizona. Sadly, Will Grier did not get the nod as Kyle Allen got the start for Carolina. Allen was fantastic as he went 19/26 for 261 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers avoided an 0-3 start to the year with a victory over the Cardinals, 38-20.

Teddy Bridgewater got his first meaningful start since 2015 with the Saints in a 33-27 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Bridgewater went 19/27 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball three times for 12 yards.

Mason Rudolph got his first career NFL start for the Steelers in a 24-20 loss in San Francisco to the 49ers. Rudolph looked good, but the Steelers could not take advantage of five San Francisco turnovers. Rudolph’s final stats were 14/27 for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Rudolph also rushed four times for 15 yards.

The best performance of the weekend goes to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones for the New York Giants. Jones led an 18-point comeback in Tampa to get the Giants their first win of the season. Jones went 23/36 for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Jones rushed four times for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

These former Mountaineers had the biggest impact for their teams on NFL Sunday.

Defensive Player of the Week

Safety Karl Joseph of the Oakland Raiders led the team in tackles in a 34-14 loss to the Vikings. Joseph had eight total tackles with seven tackles being solo.

Offensive Player of the Week

No former Mountaineers recorded any offensive stats in their respective games.

Surprise Performer of the Week

Safety Rasul Douglas for the Philadelphia Eagles had a quiet, but impactful game with two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in a 27-24 home loss to the Detroit Lions.