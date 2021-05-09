Mountaineers are dancing with the Blue Devils, in NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse celebrate when they learned about their selection in the NCAA Tournament

EMMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse team earn a berth in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament, and will travel to Durham, North Carolina to face #7 seed Duke Blue Devils.

The Mountaineers (14-2) earned their spot in the tournament with an automatic bid, after securing the NEC Title, with a win over Wagner. The Blue Devils (9-7) earned an at-large bid, and will host the Mountaineers at Koskinen Stadium, with the match starting at 3 PM EST.

“Obviously we didn’t know who we were playing, so we were excited for – everytime a team came up there, ‘Is it going to be us?’.” said Kaitlyn Ridenour, when asked about her emotions when she saw Mount’s name pop up on the screen. “Whenever we saw Duke, we were really excited. We’re gonna give them a run for their money.”

“This is a very confident group, very goal driven.” said Head Coach Lauren SkellChock, “I think at the end of the day, the semifinal, and final; have prepared us for this moment. So, I just think that we have a lot of confidence riding off of yesterdays [Saturday] performance.”