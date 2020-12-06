Mountaineer GameDay – Iowa State 2020

After a two week break, the Mountaineer GameDay crew is back to bring you pregame coverage before the Mountaineers face the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey and Anjelica Trinone bring you the latest on the Mountaineers before kickoff at 3:30 ET.

Nick and Amanda welcome you into a brand-new episode of Mountaineer GameDay with a look back at ISU’s 23-20 victory over Texas. They will also take a look back at the Mountaineer’s last play three weeks ago against TCU, that ended in a Mountaineer victory. Anjelica Trinone reports live from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Nick and Amanda take a look at the Big 12 Conference standings and the Saturday slate for teams in the Big 12. Nick and Amanda will also go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They will discuss key players for both the Mountaineers and the Cyclones. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will bring you the weather report in the Encova Insurance GameDay Weather:

Nick and Amanda look back at last year’s matchup between the Mountaineers and Cyclones in Morgantown, that resulted in a Cyclones victory. Anjelica reports live from Ames to discuss, similarities between RB Breece Hall and Leddie Brown:

WVU Football radio analyst Dwight Wallace is back to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers, and his keys to a Mountaineer victory in the final road game of the season:

Iowa State play-by-play announcer John Walters joins the program to discuss this strong Cyclone team, and key players on both sides of the ball. Walters also brings you keys for the Cyclones:

Nick and Amanda take a look back at the matchup between WVU and ISU in 2017. They will also note some similar stats between current Mountaineers with former Mountaineers. Go inside the Coaches Corner with Anjelica Trinone and Coach Neal Brown, sponsored by Encova Insurance. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you the biggest hit so far this season from Mike O’Laughlin in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

Nick and Amanda break down the Big 12 Players of the Week. Anjelica will come live for the final time this episode to discuss last year’s match up between the Cyclones and Mountaineers, and the changes that have been made for this season’s contest:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a victory over the No. 9 ranked Cyclones on the road in the Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

The Wolfman is back to bring you a breakdown of the Cyclones in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

In the closing segment for this episode of Mountaineer GameDay, Nick and Amanda preview Sunday’s WVU women’s basketball game against Tennessee and WVU men’s basketball contest against Georgetown. A special announcement is made that Mountaineer GameDay will continue into basketball season. They will also unveil this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration’s Biggest Fan of the Week. This week’s winner is The Hall Family. Be sure to tune in next week for pregame coverage for the final game of the regular season against Oklahoma.