Mount women’s basketball wins home opener against UMBC

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team opened up their home schedule with a 72-58 win over UMBC.

“Our kids love playing at home, so not only getting into the win column, but having a home game finally after all these months…it just felt good today,” said Mount St. Mary’s head coach Maria Marchesano.

Mount came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring their opponent by 10 points, but in the second, the Mountaineers fell victim to turnovers and gave up easy points, allowing the Retrievers to get within three at one point before the half.

“We struggled with that in the past,” said Marchesano. “We get a big lead and take our foot off the gas pedal and all of a sudden instead of it being a 20 to 25 point game at half, it’s a lot closer.”

The Mountaineers ran away with this one in the second half though, in what was a full team effort, with eight players lighting up the scoreboard, 4 of them scoring in double digits.

Taylor Addison led all scorers with 17 points.

“All of our teammates were driving, kicking, passing out to each other, so I just think that the opportunity opened up for us to score, personally me, it opened up for me,” said Addison.

Bridget Birkhead was the second leading scorer of the day with 14.

“Just from previous years, whenever we have the most success on the court, when we come out with the win, it’s when we have multiple people in double digits,” explained Birkhead. “Whether that’s getting a lot of rebounds, or having steals, or assists, or whatever it it, we just know that it’s anyone’s night, and when it’s even scoring all around, that’s just when we play our best basketball.”

Mount St. Mary’s will now head back on the road to take on the Maryland Terrapins, Tuesday afternoon in College Park.