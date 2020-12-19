Mount women’s basketball returns to play

EMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team will return to play this weekend after having to shut down operations due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

It’s been two weeks since the team played a game and they will now have to jump right into conference play and travel to St. Francis (PA) to take on a team that has played seven games to the Mountaineers three games.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge for us,” said Mount women’s basketball head coach, Maria Marchesano. “They’re probably going to be in better condition than us. Seven games versus three games is a pretty big difference and they’re coming off two games this week.”

“We’re not going to make excuses. We’re excited to play and we feel really good about our game plan and we’re excited to get up there and just compete.”

The Mountaineers will travel the day of to St. Francis. Tip off is at 2:00 p.m.