Mount women’s basketball returns to play; gets win over St. Francis Brooklyn

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) –

The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team returned to the court Thursday night with a 76-68 win over St. Francis Brooklyn lead by senior guard, Kendall Bresee.

Bresee lead all scorers with 20 points and snagged 10 rebounds to record her third career double-double.

“It was 33 days not playing, so everyone was very locked in,” said Bresee. “We had a great week of practice and were ready to go.”

This was the Mountaineers first game since December 5th, a 33 day break caused by COVID-19, which is the longest break in a program history since 1978.

“You could definitely tell at times this was our first game that we’ve played in a while,” said head coach Maria Marchesano. “Our girls were so winded, but credit to them. They really pushed through in those situations.”

Bridget Birkhead was the team’s second leading scorer, going 5-6 from deep for a 15 point effort. Aryna Taylor was also in double figures, adding 13 points.

“It just felt awesome to be back out there again,” said Birkhead. “We knew what we had to do and we came out and we did it and do it again tomorrow.”

The Mountaineers and Terriers will tip-off again tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Taylor Addison leaves Mount Women’s basketball program

The Mountaineers returned to the court Thursday night without one of their leading scorers in junior forward, Taylor Addison, who quit the team on Wednesday.

“What a great kid player, what a great kid,” said head coach Maria Marchesano. “We’re living in a crazy time right now and unfortunately she’s chosen to leave the program and we wish her nothing but the best.