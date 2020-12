EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) - The Mount St. Mary's men's basketball team opened up their home schedule and conference play Tuesday night with a 75-57 win over St. Francis.

The Mountaineers were lead in scoring by juniors Mezi Offurum (19), who lead all scorers, and Damian Chong Qui (17). Senior, Jalen Gibbs, who returned for the Mount after missing last game against VCU with a bruised thigh, contributed 13 points.