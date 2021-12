EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball game against UMBC, that was slated for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, was canceled due to positive COVID tests within the Mountaineers program.

The game will not be rescheduled as it was the last game of the Mount’s non-conference schedule before they begin NEC play on December 29th at Fairleigh Dickinson.