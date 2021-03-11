Mount Women’s Basketball Advances to NEC Final

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team advanced to the NEC Final Wednesday night with a 77-62 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

This was a match up 363 days in the making as the two teams were supposed to play each other in the semifinal last season before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Mountaineers lead for most of the first quarter before allowing FDU to go on a 12-0 in the final two minutes that would put them down ten headed into the second frame.

Mount struggled early on – shooting just 31 percent from the floor in the first half but were able to pick things up in the second.

“Proud of the way we responded in the second half,” said head coach Maria Marchesano. “Obviously we didn’t play very well in the first half. We played really tight on offense. Our shots weren’t falling and when our shots aren’t falling, sometimes our energy drops and we played soft on defense, but credit to our girls – they really picked it up in the second half and thankfully some shots started to fall.”

Rebecca Lee and Aryna Taylor really stepped up for the Mount. Lee dominated the paint and captured her fourth double-double of the season with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, while Taylor put up 17 points and grabbed seven boards.

“We always grind as a team,” said Lee. “Obviously we didn’t have the start that we wanted, but we did have the finish that we wanted.”

Mount St. Mary’s will now play in the NEC title game, their first time playing in the Final since 2001. The Mountaineers will host Wagner at Knott Arena at 2 p.m.