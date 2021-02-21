Mount Wins Big Over Bryant; Harrison sets new program record

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s opened up a weekend back-to-back against Bryant on Saturday with an impressive 92-54 win.

“The energy that we came out with was just tremendous,” said Mount St. Mary’s head coach, Maria Marchesano. “That was the difference in the game.”

Mount jumped out to a 31-5 lead after just one quarter of play, fueled by three point shooting. The blue and white shot 61.5 percent from behind the arc in the first quarter, and ended the game making 18 of 38 from deep, for a game three point percentage of 47.4.

“When we come out with that kind of energy, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to run and we’re going to get a lot of shots up, and when they start falling like that – look out!”

Michaela Harrison was the star of the show against Bryant, scoring a career high 35 points, 27 of which were scored from beyond the arc – breaking a program record that she previously shared with five other players of eight three pointers made in a game.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling, honestly,” said Harrison after the game. “To break any type of record is amazing, but that’s just to my teammates. My teammates were finding me from the jump, so obviously without them, I wouldn’t even had been able to break the school record, so that’s a big thanks to them.”

Harrison’s 35 points on Saturday also brings her to a total of 975 career points, putting her just 25 points shy of becoming the 27th Mountaineer to join the 1,000 point club.

“You see what happens when Mic starts to hit her in-game stride,” said Marchesano. “Her performance tonight was unbelievable.”

Bridget Birkhead, who previously held that three point record with Harrison, of eight made in a game, connected three times from outside tonight and was the game’s second leading scorer with 16 points.

Mount also received a quality effort from the bench which added 31 points in the 38 point victory.

“You know our bench wasn’t great in our last series in New York, and we talked about that,” explained Marchesano. “When we sub, we gotta bring extra energy. We can’t have a fall-off…and they [the bench] were awesome tonight!”

The defense was there too. The Mountaineers accounted for 13 steals, again lead by Harrison with four, converted on turnovers for 33 points, and held NEC leading scorer, Bryant’s Brooke Bjelko, to just six points.

Mount also out-rebounded the Bulldogs 42-31, an effort lead by freshman, Isabella Hunt, who pulled down eight a them.

Mount St. Mary’s is currently in second place in NEC standings, at the heels of St. Francis U, who they will go toe-to-toe with later this month.

Bryant and Mount will match back up tomorrow, Sunday (Feb. 21) at 2 p.m. for the final game of the back-to-back.