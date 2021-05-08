Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse win NEC Title

EMMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Lacrosse team defeat the Wagner Seahawks in thrilling fashion; winning 9-8 to lock up the Northeast Conference title.

Senior Beanie Colson hit the game winning goal with 4.7 seconds left in the first overtime period. Alayna Pagnotta found Beanie with the assist near the right side of the net.

“Zoe [Hurlburt] was pushing down the field, I was wide open at the top of the eight meter, I got it, I pumped, and all I heard was Beanie [Colson] say ‘Alayna, now!’.” said Alayna, “I trust her completely, I knew she would catch and finish it, chucked it into her, she turned and finished the shot, it was perfect, textbook.”

The Mountaineers came out firing early in the first half, leading 2-0 in the first five minutes of the game; before the Seahawks dug their talons into the ground, stifling the Mountaineers with their defense.

At one point during the game, the Mountaineers were down 8-4, and with 21:53 left in the second half; Head Coach Lauren Skellchock called a timeout, visibly frustrated with the effort by the team so far.

“We needed to get out of our own way, I was really frustrated with the complacency within our plays.” said Skellchock, “We didn’t have that fire, we ddin’t have that energy, I had to get to them, get under their skin a little bit. And I know it brought the focus up, it really did, and I think that was the turning point, and I think we just started going harder, and executing our plays, and really our defense kept giving us the ball back, again, and again, and we finally started executing offensively.”

The game even got hit with a surprise lightning delay; with 11:26 left on the clock, a 30-minute lightning strike was called, as fans, and players had to leave the stadium for safety. Prior to the delay, Alayna Pagnotta had scored two quick goals to give the Mountaineers some momentum, cutting their deficit 8-6.

“We came back out of the delay, changed our defense, started changing our offense around, and clearly, again, the girls just never believed that we were going to lose.” said Skellchock, “Obviously believed that we were going to win the game.”

For the Mountaineers, this victory served as redemption for their loss to Wagner, back in the 2019 NEC Final, where they loss 7-6. And, as a cherry on top of the sundae, this win marked their 14th in a row; as the Mountaineers now wait for their place in the NCAA Tournament.