Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse season reaches the end of the line

Wide shot of the Mount’s Waldron Stadium, before their NEC Title Game

DURHAM, N.C. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse team’s magical run comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to #7 Duke, 19-3.

Despite causing 12 turnovers, the Duke Blue Devils controlled the draw, and outshot the Mountaineers 30-13. In the first six minutes, Duke blew out to a 5-0 lead. Despite slowing down, and trading possession with the Mount, the Blue Devils would grow to a 8-0 lead, before Sara Moeller cut into the deficit with a shot in front of the net. Alayna Pagnotta, and Zoe Hurlburt would score the remaining two goals for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers end their season with a 14-3 record.

This story will be updated.