Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball releases 2021-2022 schedule

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball released it’s 2021-2022 schedule on Tuesday which features a trio of power-five opponents in Maryland, Clemson, and Ohio State.

The Mount will tip off their championship defending season under first-year head coach, Antoine White, on November 9th at Seton Hall, before returning for their first of 14 contests at Knott Arena this season on November 13th against Valley Forge; at which time they will raise their 2021 NEC Championship banner.

November 16th will be a highly anticipated rematch between the Mountaineers and the University of Maryland Terrapins, who met in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this year; a 98-45 victory for Maryland.

Conference play for the Mount will begin the last weekend of December with a tough road trip playing at Fairleigh Dickinson on December 29th, and a New Year’s Eve game at Wagner.

Other circled games on the schedule this season is Homecoming, which will be January 29th with the Mountaineers taking on Saint Francis U, and Senior Day which will be held on February 26th against Central Connecticut.