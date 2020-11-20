Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball picked to finish first in preseason poll

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team is picked to finish first in the NEC in the preseason coaches poll.

Last season the Mountaineers had a 20 win season, were 14-4 in NEC play, and made it to the conference semifinals, but unfortunately never got to play that game due to COVID-19.

This year, they return the majority of their team and hope to get another crack at the conference championship, and making the NCAA tournament.

“Last year was a great building step for us,” said head coach, Maria Marchesano. “Turning the program around, we knew that in year three we were going to gain some experience.”

Last season was the Mountaineers first 20 win season in over 20 years.

“It’s a bummer that we couldn’t finish our conference tournament, and try to get that first bid to the NCAA in so many years, but we’re really excited that we get another shot at it.”