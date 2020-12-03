Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball home opener postponed

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball home opener that was scheduled for Wednesday night against Coppin State has been postponed due to a member of the Eagles’ personnel being notified of a positive COVID-19 test.

No make-up date has been rescheduled at this time.

Coppin State is also scheduled to play Maryland this Saturday in College Park. As of Wednesday evening, the status of that game has not been effected.

Mount St. Mary’s next scheduled game is Saturday against UMBC.