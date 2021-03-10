Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball Earns Several NEC Honors; Maria Marchesano, Kendall Bresee named Coach and Player of the Year

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball earned multiple NEC honors this week including two of the most coveted awards with head coach, Maria Marchesano, being named NEC Coach of the Year, and redshirt senior, Kendall Bresee, being named NEC Player of the Year and NEC Defensive Player of the Year.

“I wouldn’t be talking about this award if it weren’t for the staff I have behind me, and the players that I have in this program,” said Machesano. “It’s just a testament to the fact that we have completely changed the culture around and built this into a winning program.”

After taking over the program in 2017, Marchesano has taken the Mountaineers from 24-36 in her first two seasons at the helm, to 35-17 in her last two. This season she also lead her team to a NEC regular season title – something that the program has not accomplished since 2001.

Bresee, who was also a First Team All-NEC selection this year, was thought to be a shoe-in for NEC Player of the Year with Marchesano saying after a game earlier this month that “it’s no even close.”

Bresee ranked top four among NEC players in four major statistical categories finishing this season second in the conference in rebounding with 8.67 per game (182 total) and steals with 2.14 a game (45). She also ranked fourth in scoring and assists, averaging 14.57 points per game (306) and 4.05 assists per game (85).

“I was shocked,” exclaimed Bresee. “I honestly was shocked by both [awards]. Even when people were saying that I was going to be Player of the Year, I just didn’t think I was going to be and I was blown away.”

Bresee is the ninth Mount player to earn the honor of Player of the Year, and is the third to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Mount had three other players earn All-NEC selections.

Junior guard, Michaela Harrison was named a Second Team All-NEC player, redshirt sophomore, Aryna Taylor, was selected to the All-NEC Third Team, and freshman, Jessica Thomasetti was named to the All-NEC All-Rookie team.

Mount St. Mary’s is the top seed in the the NEC women’s tournament and they will host their semifinal game tonight at 7 p.m. at Knott Arena.