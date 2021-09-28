Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball Begins Antoine White Era; Holds First Official Practice of 2021-2022 Season

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team hit the hardwood this week for the first official practice of the 2021-2022 season, and what was the beginning of a new era under first year head coach, Antoine White.

“It feels great! It feels great to finally be here,” said White. “It’s been a very productive summer for us so now that we officially have the start to our season, everyone’s excited and ready to get rolling.”

White said that their main core from last year’s team got back to campus in June before the rest of the team came back in July for group and individual workouts, but now they are ready to start building as a team to hopefully replicate the success that they had last year.

“You know, I give this group a lot of credit. They really hit the ground running. Last year is over and done with and they celebrated, and we had a lot of special moments, but this group is ready to get back after it.”

A large part of Mount’s success last season came from having great team chemistry both on and off the court, something that the Mountaineers will try to establish here in the preseason as Mount welcomes in four new freshman and Tess Borgosz, a graduate student transfer from Towson, who will hopefully fill the void in the post after losing Rebecca Lee to graduation.

“The Chemistry is definitely there and I think the older group has done a really good job about making our freshmen class feel welcomed [and] bringing them along.”

White joked that some of his players have been there for five, six years – referencing his “super senior” returners in Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz – noting that they have been through this before and have done an excellent job getting everyone adjusted to the program.

“This group is just ready to get rolling and there’s a lot of challenges ahead of us, and this group knows that, so they’ve been working extremely hard and they’re going to take those challenges head on.”