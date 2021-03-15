Mount St. Mary’s to Play Texas Southern in First Four of NCAA Tournament

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Appearing in it’s sixth NCAA Tournament, the Northeast Conference Champion Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team was picked as a No. 16 seed in the East Region and will play Texas Southern, another No. 16 seed, in the First Four round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Thursday (March 18th).

Time and location are still to be announced, but the winner of Thursday’s match up will face the No. 1 seed in the region, Michigan, on Saturday (March 20th).

Mount has made it to the Big Dance five other times in 1995, 1999, 2008, 2014, and 2017, and has never ranked higher than a No. 16 seed.

The Mount has also never faced Texas Southern, but will come into Thursday’s game riding a four-game win streak and are currently 12-10 on the season.

The Tigers are 16-8 this season, and are currently on a nine game win streak after defeating Prairie View in the SWAC title game to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.