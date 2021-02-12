Mount St. Mary’s takes back-to-back games against LIU

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team defeated Long Island University 64-46 Friday evening, the second win of back-to-back games against the Sharks.

“Just a gritty group and a gritty effort to get it done this weekend here at home,” said Mount head coach Dan Engelstad. “They gutted one out last night. We weren’t making shots, but still found a way to win.”

Damian Chong Qui was the game leading scorer with 16 points, and was one assist shy of a double-double, dishing out nine passes for points.

Nana Opoku and Mezie Offurum each contributed 15 points as well.

Heading into this series with the Mountaineers, the Sharks were in 2nd place in NEC standings, with only one game separating the top 7 teams.

“There’s such a logjam in the league standings right now, and we know that,” said Mount head coach Dan Englestad. “To be there at the end of the day, you have to win at home. You have to take care of this building, and we did that.”

Friday’s win puts the Mount in sole possession of first place in the NEC since Merrimack is still ineligible to compete in both the NCAA Tournament and NEC Tournament since becoming a Division I program.

Mount St. Mary’s will return to the court for another back-to-back, this time against Wagner on Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 17, at 4:00 p.m.