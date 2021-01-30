Mount St. Mary’s pulls out win over Fairleigh Dickinson

EMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team pulled out a win Friday afternoon at Knott Arena for game two of a back-to-back against Fairleigh Dickinson, defeating the Knights 68-55.

Leading by just four points at the half, it was a big third quarter, thanks in large part to senior center Rebecca Lee’s 10 points, that helped propel the Mountaineers to victory. Lee was 6-8 from the floor ending the day with 12 points.

“For her to come out and put us on her back like that was awesome,” said Mount St. Mary’s head coach, Maria Marchesano. “What I love about this team is that you never know who is going to step up.”

Junior guard, Michaela Harrison stepped up big. She lead the team in scoring with 17 points after just scoring one point against the Knights the night before.

“You have to have amnesia,” said Harrison. “Especially with this season where everything is back-to-back, so it’s literally all about amnesia. We just continue to believe in each other, pick each other up, not get down on each other…just everybody staying together, and that’s what we saw tonight.”

Another Mountaineer that changed the narrative in night two of the back-to-back was Bridget Birkhead. After only connecting for one triple in Thursday night’s match up, the junior guard was the Mount’s fourth player in double digits in Friday’s, win adding 10 points for the blue and white.

Kendall Bresee had another impressive performance, recording her sixth double-double this season, scoring 15 points and collecting 14 rebounds.

The Mountaineers are now 7-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. Due to postponements, the team will now have a 10 day break from competition. The team’s next scheduled game is February 9th at Wagner.