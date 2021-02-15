Mount St. Mary’s poised to make another post season run

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team finds themselves in a familiar situation from a year ago – in 2nd place of the NEC with just eight games remaining in the regular season.

“We’re excited to get to this point and know that we’re in striking distance,” said Mount head coach, Maria Marchesano.

The Mountaineers are just one game back from first place St. Francis PA and will get a chance to play them in a back-to-back at the end of this month into March.

Despite Mount having a ton of momentum, winning eight of their last ten games, and currently riding a three game win streak, the blue and white enter this final stretch with an abundance of caution.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Marchesano. “Yes, we feel good about where we’re at and where we’re going, but we know that the team that we’re getting ready to play – if they have a positive [test] -we could be shut down, or we could get a positive.”

Mount is no stranger to the effects of COVID-19 this season. The team’s original home opener against Coppin State had to be postponed do to a positive test within the Eagles program, and the Mountaineers have had multiple other postponements, pauses, and cancellations throughout this season as a result of the virus.

“This time of year, getting shut down would be extremely detrimental to our flow and our chemistry, especially our on court chemistry.”

Marchesano has praised her team through this season for how they have handled and responded to this unprecedented type of adversity.

“I do think this group would bounce back from it because they’re such a close-knit group, but at the same time, it wouldn’t be good.”

The Mountaineers were the second seed in the NEC tournament a year ago, set to play Fairleigh Dickinson in the conference semifinal, a game that would be cancelled, along with the rest of the tournament and the NCAA tournament, the disappointment of which took a while to get over.

“Our team was gelling so well last March when everything got shut down so there’s that frustration, but I think our team has moved past it finally…and I will say it took us a while.”

Marchesano said that team’s focus right now, is still to get better.

“Without playing as many games as we usually would in a year, we’re just not where we want to be yet. We know every day that we still have so much to work on. “

That said, the team has made great strides this season, most notably with their ability to convincingly close out games. Through there last three games they have beaten teams by an average of 19.3 points.

“We’re not playing great right now, but we’re hitting shots, and hitting shots cures a lot of things,” said Marchesano. “You know, you hit a couple shots and things start to fall…you get confidence, and right now we have a lot of kids that have that shooting confidence back which we had lacked.”

Mount St. Mary’s will return home to face Bryant Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 20-21) at Knott Arena.