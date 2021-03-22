Mount St. Mary’s Outmatched by Maryland; Falls in First Round of NCAA Tournament 98-45

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 22: MARYLAND VS MT ST MARY’S during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Scott Wachter/NCAA Photos)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team fell to Maryland Monday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament 98-45.

“They’re extremely good at basketball,” said Mount head coach, Maria Marchesano about Maryland after the game. “They’re not just good for this season – they’re like historically good.”

The Mountaineers opened up the scoring with a Rebecca Lee layup, and Bridget Birkhead and Michaela Harrison knocked down some early triples to keep them in it in the first quarter, but Maryland’s top scoring offense would take over in the second frame, outscoring Mount 25-4.

“We’re going to kick ourselves because we feel like we didn’t put our best foot forward today,” said Marchesano. “We didn’t play the best game that we could have but at the end of the day, there are multiple pros on that team.”

Nine players lit up the scoreboard for the Mountaineers, none of which scored more than eight points (Birkhead, Harrison, and Aryna Taylor all with 8), while Maryland had four players in double figures with Ashley Owusu leading all scorers with 20 points, Diamond Miller with 19 points, and Chloe Bibby recording a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Mount struggled in pretty much every category, shooting under 25 percent from everywhere except the free throw line (70%), and committed double the amount of turnovers and fouls than Maryland.

“Our kids fought today, we just didn’t hit shots. We got some really good looks [but] ultimately we didn’t hit shots.”

The Mount ends the season with a 17-7 record and as the NEC Champs.

No. 2 Maryland advances to the second round where they will face No. 7 Alabama on Wednesday, March 24th.



“We’re going to pull for them as a fellow Maryland school and hopefully they do well in the tournament.”