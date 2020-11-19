Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball tied for third in preseason poll

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team is tied for third with Bryant University in the NEC preseason coaches poll.

The Mount returns four starters from last year’s team who finished 11-21 overall and made it to the NEC Quarterfinals where they lost to Sacred Heart 61-59.

Second year head coach, Dan Engelstad, said that he’s excited about the group he has in the locker room, saying that he’s seen a lot of growth over the past year, and that the expectation remains the same.

“Here at Mount St. Mary’s we want to win championships and we want to compete to win the NEC and get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament and win games,” said Engelstad. “We really feel like we have a deep team, a veteran team, a group that competes every single day and that’s been the fun part. We really got to focus on the details, but this team loves to compete and usually when you have that, you have a chance for success and for us, we want to win the conference championship, and play in March.”