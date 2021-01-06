Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball returns to play

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) –

The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team will return to play after a 30 day hiatus due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

“I don’t know what condition they’re going to be in to play a forty minute basketball game on back-to-back nights,” said head coach, Dan Engelstad. “That will be a new challenge that we’ve never faced before.”

The Mountaineers’ last game was their home opener, back on December 8th, an impressive 75-57 win over St. Francis (PA).

The team will now head on the road for back-to-back games, Thursday and Friday, both against St. Francis (BK).

Even with the task of getting back into the swing of things in a short amount of time, Engelstad gave credit to his team saying that his team has shown great energy and focus.

“They have a really good idea of what we’re expecting to do this weekend and beyond.”