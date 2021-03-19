Mount St. Mary’s Falls to Texas Southern, 60-52, in NCAA First Four Matchup

Bloomington, In. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s fell to Texas Southern Thursday night, 60-52, in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

“The season when it ends, it’s always abrupt,” said Mount head coach, Dan Engelstad. “Especially with the half that we played to open up the game.”

The Mountaineers controlled the tempo in the first half, holding a fast-paced Texas Southern team to a season low 20 points to take a 10 point lead at the break.

Texas Southern would make half-time adjustments and opened up the second half with a 11-0 run to take a 31-30 lead.

“I thought we were in a good space,” said Engelstad. “I just think we gave up a couple and-ones early, which gave them some rhythm. The game of basketball is a game of runs, and they went on a big run right out of the gate.”

Down by five with 3:11 left to play, Damian Chong Qui would knock down a three and a floater to cut the lead to two. A little over a minute later, Mount’s, Josh Reaves, would try from deep for the lead, but couldn’t connect.

Still just a five point game with 1:03 remaining, Mount decided to play it out.

“We’ve relied on our defense all year,” explained Engelstad. “So for me I felt like we were

going to be able to get a stop and push it and get Dame downhill and not allow them to set up

their defense.”

The Tigers were ultimately able to hold off the Mountaineers earning them a 60-52 victory to advance in the tournament.

“Obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted today,” said Engelstad. “It was great to get to this point, to be conference champion, but the message was, too, we’ve now seen what this is and we want more next year.”

Junior guard, Damian Chong Qui, paced the Mountaineers with 14 points and three assists, while fellow junior, Mezie Offurum, recorded his third career double-double with 10 points and a career-best 16 rebounds. Offurum’s 16 boards is tied for a third-best mark all-time in an NCAA First Four game.



“We’ll be back,” said an emotional Chong Qui. “We’ll be a lot better, and we’ll take care of business.”

The Mount is now 2-6 all-time in NCAA Tournament play and ended the season with a 12-11 overall record.

