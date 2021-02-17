Mount St. Mary’s drops first game of two against Wagner

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team dropped their first game of a back-to-back against Wagner Tuesday night 61-39.

“The tougher team won today and they set the tone early,” said head coach Dan Engelstad.

The Seahawks lead for the entirety of the game, though the Mountaineers did pull within one, thanks to a Mezie Offurum three-pointer, around eight minutes into the first half.

“They were the more aggressive team,” said Offurum who lead the team in scoring with 13 points, all of which were scored in the first half.

It was an off-night for top scoring guard, Damien Chong Qui, who only accounted for 3 points, and forward, Malik Jefferson, only played five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

“[Malik] picked up his third [foul] which hurt a little bit,” said Engelstad. “We thought that was going to be an advantage coming in – our interior play – and to lose a guy like Malik in the first half – that hurt us.”

Mount only made 13 field goals, and their 39 points was the first time since 2014 the team has scored under 40 points in a game.

“Hopefully tomorrow we can make some shots, settle in a little bit better, coach a better basketball game…I gotta take ownership for this. We didn’t have our guys ready to play a team that was, for the first time all year, way more physical than we were and you gotta credit Wagner for doing that today.”