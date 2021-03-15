Mount St. Mary’s draws No. 2 Maryland in First Round of NCAA Tournament

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Northeastern Conference Champion Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team gathered Monday evening for the NCAA women’s basketball Selection Show, on which, it was announced that Mount was the No. 15 seed in the HemisFair region, and will be playing the No. 2 seed, Maryland, in the first round on Monday at 4 p.m.

“We’ve scouted them. They’re on TV here all the time – obviously a local team,” explained Mount head coach, Maria Marchesano. “[They’re] one of the most high powered offenses in women’s basketball and it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Mount was on their way to College Park earlier in the season to play the Terps on December 8th when they found out they had a positive COVID test, just 20 minutes away from Maryland’s campus, which resulted in the game being cancelled.

“You cannot escape the inevitable,” said Kendall Bresee, senior guard for the Mount, and the current NEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year. “We were supposed to play this team, so we’re going to play this team.”

The two teams are only 65 miles apart from each other, but will have to travel 1,600 miles to San Antonio to play.

“Our coaches already did the prep,” explained Bresee. “We were already prepared for them and I’m just very excited because it’s not like it’s a blindside. This is a team that we have prepared for in the past, and everyone knows how good they are, and how talented they are, and they’re one of the top five teams in the country with scoring – they score like 100 points a game, which is insane – but just the fact that it’s not a blindside is really exciting to me.”

With the match up, the NEC as a conference, also gained some notoriety with the Mountaineers drawing a 15 seed.

“I think we were kind of hoping for a 14 [seed] but our net ranking climbed pretty high this year,” said Marchesano. “I don’t always pay attention to that stuff so it might have climbed higher than that but like I said, we were hoping for a 14 seed but at the time, our conference has traditionally gotten 16 seeds, so to get a 15 spot – a little bit of respect for our girls and they’ve earned that.”

This is Mount’s first tournament appearance since 1995 when they were the 13th seed and lost to Alabama in the first round.

The contest is set for 4 p.m. next Monday (March 22) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Coverage of the game will air live on ESPN.