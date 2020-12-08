Mount men’s basketball to open conference play at home; look to snap losing streak

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team will open up their home schedule and NEC play Tuesday night when they host St. Francis University.

Since winning their home opener over Morgan State, their first season opener win since 2008, the Mountaineers have gone 0-3 with losses to Navy, Maryland, and VCU.

Navy was the Mountaineers’ closest defeat, a 73-67 loss, while Maryland and VCU were both 18 point losses.

“We have to be more consistent through a 40 minute basketball game,” said Mount head coach, Dan Engelstad.

The Mountaineers have been competitive in each of their losses, but they have allowed teams to go on deep runs that they haven’t been able to recover from.

“That’s on our guys, but it’s also on myself,” admitted Engelstad. “We gotta do a better job of managing the game to keep us in those games.”

In their latest defeat to VCU, the Mountaineers were without their leading scorer, senior Jalen Gibbs, who was out with a bruised thigh, and who they hope to have available for Tuesday night’s game.

St. Francis U will come into Knott arena looking to snap a three game losing streak of their own, after defeating Pitt in their season opener 80-70.

Junior forward, Myles Thompson, is the only returning starter for the Red Flash this season but they have a front court full of other returning players, most notably Mark Flagg, who have given Mount St. Mary’s trouble in the past.

“They run a lot of their offense much more through their post, so we need to do a really good job of keeping them off balance and not allowing easy baskets at the rim.”

At the same time, Saint Francis is a team that likes to shoot from behind the arc, so perimeter defense is just as crucial.

“This is a very dangerous team, a team that is very well coached, and we need to bring our A game.”

Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. and due to health and safety protocols, no fans will be permitted.